Halifax parkade art ties craft to cultural heritage in N.S. through stories

One of Halifax’s newest public art installations has gone to new heights.

Andrea Tsang Jackson, a textile artist and quilter, is the creator behind “In Conversation”-- a public art display towering several storeys high around a parkade in the north end.

“The idea behind it was to blow up what we think of craft as small handiwork and make it huge,” said Tsang Jackson.

The art display features six craft traditions and their ties to cultural heritage throughout different regions in Nova Scotia.

From Acadian hand-spun weaving, to Indigenous beadwork and regalia, the artwork is told through the stories of individuals and their connection to craft.

“I really wanted to honour craft traditions from around the province, the people, their stories and their histories,” said Tsang Jackson.

Through interviews and research, Tsang Jackson interpreted their stories into a visual medium for the project – including that of Daurene Lewis, the first Black female mayor in Canada.

Tsang Jackson said she was watching a documentary featuring Lewis and noticed a quilt hung in the background.

“Ms. Daureen Lewis was the mayor of Annapolis Royal in the 1980s. When her story was being highlighted in this documentary, I saw a quilt in the background and I was determined to figure out where that came from.”

After contacting her family, Tsang Jackson discovered Lewis came from a long line of weavers and basket makers that trace back hundreds of years.

"She herself was a weaver and her mother was a weaver. They had this connection to their ancestor, Rose Fortune, who was a Black loyalist that came to Nova Scotia in the 1700s."

Tsang Jackson hopes visitors will recognize the inter-generational ties to these timeless traditions and their makers.

“These people have incredible stories to tell.”

The artwork consists of 14 large panels, which were powder coated on architectural mesh and woven in stainless steel. The project took over 18 months to complete, and can be seen at the Summer Street Parkade.

Tsang Jackson has gained a loyal following through social media for her intricate quilt work.

To learn more about "In Conversation" visit its website.