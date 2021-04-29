Advertisement
Halifax police arrest, charge 27-year-old man after firearm seized from home
During the search, police say investigators seized a handgun, a conductive energy weapon, and ammunition. (Photo courtesy: Halifax Regional Police)
Share:
HALIFAX -- Police in Halifax have charged a 27-year-old man with several weapons offences in relation to a search in Halifax on Wednesday.
Investigators in the Guns and Gangs Unit of the Integrated Special Enforcement Section, the Emergency Response Team, and West Division patrol officers, executed a search warrant at a residence on Coronet Avenue as part of an ongoing firearms investigation.
During the search, police say investigators seized a handgun, a conductive energy weapon, and ammunition.
Cambridge Jecoby Downey, 27, is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court to face several charges, including:
- Unsafe storage of a firearm
- Unsafe storage of a prohibited weapon
- Two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon knowing its possession is
- unauthorized
- Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with accessible ammunition
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about illegal firearms is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.