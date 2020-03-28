HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police have arrested a man after an attempted break-in at a home in Halifax's West End early Saturday morning.

Police say at 5:55 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of a break and enter in progress at a home in the 3300-block of Romans Ave.

The caller told police they were woken up by an unknown male attempting to force the rear door open. When confronted, the suspect moved to the front door and forced the locked door open.

The suspect briefly entered the residence and was confronted by the occupants.

When police arrived, the suspect fled on food toward the 3400-block of St. Andrews Ave, and hid under the back deck of a residence.

Officers surrounded the property and attempted to have the suspect surrender. When the suspect did not comply, a police service dog was deployed and latched onto the suspect's leg.

The suspect resisted arrest, and assaulted the police dog, causing it to yelp in pain. Multiple officers were able to secure and arrest the suspect.

The suspect required medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the dog bite.

The police dog sustained minor injuries, but did not require medical treatment.

The suspect is being held for court on Monday, and will face the following charges: Break & Enter, Resist Arrest, Assault Police Officer, Willfully Cause Pain to an Animal, Breach of Probation, Breach of Recognizance, and Breach of Undertaking.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.