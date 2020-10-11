HALIFAX -- Police have charged a man for a robbery that happened early Saturday afternoon at a convenience store in Halifax.

On Saturday, at 1:49 p.m., Halifax Regional Police responded to a robbery at Bluenose Mini Mart on Titus Street.

Police say a lone male entered the store and indicated to an employee that he had a gun – which was not seen. The suspect obtained cash and fled from the store on foot – the employee was not injured.

Police say responding officers located some of the clothing the man was wearing during the robbery nearby. The suspect was identified early in the investigation.

Following a brief struggle, police arrested the man. Police say the man attempted to flee an apartment in the 3000 block of Olivet Street while police were at the door awaiting a search warrant. The search warrant was executed, and items related to the robbery were recovered. However, police note a firearm was not located.

As of Sunday, 30-year-old Dewon Gray of Halifax remains in custody and will appear in Halifax Provincial Court at a later date to face charges of robbery contrary to section 344 (1)(b) of the Criminal Code and resisting arrest contrary to section 129 (a) of the Criminal Code.