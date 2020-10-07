HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police have charged a man in connection with a bank robbery that occurred Tuesday in Halifax.

Police say at approximately 12:20 p.m. on Oct. 6, they were called to a robbery that had just occurred at the RBC Royal Bank located at 5805 Almon Street.

According to police, a man entered the bank and demanded money. He fled the area on foot after being given an amount of cash by the employees. There was no weapon seen and no one reported any physical injuries.

Later Tuesday night, at approximately 8:30 p.m., officers arrested a suspect without incident in the 3100-block of Connaught Avenue in Halifax.

Jean Christian Fortes, 22, of Halifax, was scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Wednesday to face robbery charges.