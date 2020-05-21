HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police have charged a man for drug trafficking following an arrest Wednesday in Halifax.

Police say at approximately 5 p.m. on May 20, officers stopped a vehicle in the 6700 block of Bayers Road in Halifax in relation to an investigation.

Officers arrested the driver and a passenger and seized a quantity of hydromorphone pills and cash.

A 26-year-old man from Bridgewater, N.S. has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court at a later date to face the charges. The passenger was released without charges.