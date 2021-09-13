Advertisement
Halifax police charge man, woman with outstanding warrants
Police in Halifax, N.S. have charged a man and woman with several offences after issuing warrants for their arrests earlier this month.
Share:
HALIFAX -- Police in Halifax, N.S. have charged a man and woman with several offences after issuing warrants for their arrests earlier this month.
On Sept. 1, Halifax Regional Police issued a pair of arrest warrants for 46-year-old Jason Roy Morgan and 46-year-old Excie Priscilla Brady.
Police say at approximately 8:50 p.m. on Sept. 10, officers located a stolen motor vehicle in the area of Peakview Way in Bedford. According to police, Morgan and Brady were the sole occupants of the vehicle and were arrested at the scene.
Morgan is facing the following charges in relation to six incidents that occurred between May 25 and Sept. 10, 2021:
- Six counts of break and enter
- Two counts of possession of break tools
- Three counts of theft under $5,000
- Theft over $5,000
- Three counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000
- Two counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000
- Two counts of flight from police
- Two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
- Failure to comply with a probation order
- 10 counts of failure to comply with an undertaking
Brady is facing the following charges in relation to three incidents that occurred between August 1 and Sept. 10, 2021:
- Two counts of break and enter
- Two counts of possession of break tools
- Theft under $5,000
- Theft over $5,000
- Possession of stolen property under $5,000
- Two counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000
- Three counts of failure to comply with conditions
- Six counts of failure to comply with an undertaking
Both are scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Monday.
Police say the investigations are ongoing and additional charges are anticipated.
Anyone who has information on incidents believed to be related to the two persons is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.