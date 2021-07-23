Advertisement
Halifax police charge man, woman with weapons offences after traffic stop
A 30-year-old man and 34-year-old woman are facing charges of weapons offences after police stopped a vehicle in Halifax on Thursday. (Photo via Halifax Regional Police)
HALIFAX -- A 30-year-old man and 34-year-old woman are facing charges of weapons offences after police stopped a vehicle in Halifax on Thursday.
Halifax Regional Police says officers conducted a traffic stop on Walter Havill Drive in relation to an ongoing firearms investigation.
Police say officers seized a handgun and ammunition, and a man and woman were arrested without incident.
Jordan Rodrigues, 30, is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Friday to face charges of:
- Unsafe handling of a firearm
- Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
- Carrying a concealed weapon
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Possession of a firearm knowing it is unauthorized
- Unauthorized possession in a motor vehicle
- Possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition
- Possession of firearm where serial number has been altered defaced or removed
Chimera Downey, 34, is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court at a later date to face charges of:
- Unsafe handling of a firearm
- Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
- Carrying a concealed weapon
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Possession of a firearm knowing it is unauthorized
- Unauthorized possession in a motor vehicle
- Possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition
- Possession of firearm where serial number has been altered defaced or removed
Anyone with information about illegal firearms is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.