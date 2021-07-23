HALIFAX -- A 30-year-old man and 34-year-old woman are facing charges of weapons offences after police stopped a vehicle in Halifax on Thursday.

Halifax Regional Police says officers conducted a traffic stop on Walter Havill Drive in relation to an ongoing firearms investigation.

Police say officers seized a handgun and ammunition, and a man and woman were arrested without incident.

Jordan Rodrigues, 30, is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Friday to face charges of:

  • Unsafe handling of a firearm
  • Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
  • Carrying a concealed weapon
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • Possession of a firearm knowing it is unauthorized
  • Unauthorized possession in a motor vehicle
  • Possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition
  • Possession of firearm where serial number has been altered defaced or removed

Chimera Downey, 34, is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court at a later date to face charges of:

  • Unsafe handling of a firearm
  • Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
  • Carrying a concealed weapon
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • Possession of a firearm knowing it is unauthorized
  • Unauthorized possession in a motor vehicle
  • Possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition
  • Possession of firearm where serial number has been altered defaced or removed

Anyone with information about illegal firearms is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers. 