HALIFAX -- A 30-year-old man and 34-year-old woman are facing charges of weapons offences after police stopped a vehicle in Halifax on Thursday.

Halifax Regional Police says officers conducted a traffic stop on Walter Havill Drive in relation to an ongoing firearms investigation.

Police say officers seized a handgun and ammunition, and a man and woman were arrested without incident.

Jordan Rodrigues, 30, is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Friday to face charges of:

Unsafe handling of a firearm

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Carrying a concealed weapon

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a firearm knowing it is unauthorized

Unauthorized possession in a motor vehicle

Possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition

Possession of firearm where serial number has been altered defaced or removed

Chimera Downey, 34, is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court at a later date to face charges of:

Unsafe handling of a firearm

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Carrying a concealed weapon

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a firearm knowing it is unauthorized

Unauthorized possession in a motor vehicle

Possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition

Possession of firearm where serial number has been altered defaced or removed

Anyone with information about illegal firearms is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.