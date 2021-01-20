Advertisement
Halifax police charge two men with weapons offences after seizing gun and ammunition from vehicle
Published Wednesday, January 20, 2021 4:37PM AST Last Updated Wednesday, January 20, 2021 4:59PM AST
HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police has charged two men from Halifax with multiple weapons offences in relation to an ongoing investigation.
Around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, investigators from the Guns and Gangs Unit of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division, along with members of the HRP Emergency Response Team, stopped a vehicle on Cobequid Road in Lower Sackville, N.S.
During the stop, investigators seized a handgun and ammunition.
Vernon Washington Brown, 20, and Erich William Heckel, 20, are scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Wednesday to face the charges.
Both men are facing several charges, including:
- Careless handling of a firearm
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Carrying a concealed firearm
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm without authorization
- Possession of a prohibited firearm knowing it is unauthorized
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm in motor vehicle
- Possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition