HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police has charged two men from Halifax with multiple weapons offences in relation to an ongoing investigation.

Around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, investigators from the Guns and Gangs Unit of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division, along with members of the HRP Emergency Response Team, stopped a vehicle on Cobequid Road in Lower Sackville, N.S.

During the stop, investigators seized a handgun and ammunition.

Vernon Washington Brown, 20, and Erich William Heckel, 20, are scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Wednesday to face the charges.

Both men are facing several charges, including: