Halifax police investigating assault involving 'sensory irritant spray'

Police in Halifax are investigating an assault with a “sensory irritant spray” on Thursday night.

Halifax Regional Police says officers responded to the scene of the assault near Morris and Lower Water Streets around 8:15 p.m.

A suspect allegedly sprayed a victim with a “sensory irritant spray” before fleeing on foot.

Police describe the suspect as white and wearing a black coat with the hood up.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call them at 902-490-5020, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

