    Halifax police investigating assault involving 'sensory irritant spray'

    A Halifax Regional Police badge is seen in this file photo. A Halifax Regional Police badge is seen in this file photo.
    Police in Halifax are investigating an assault with a “sensory irritant spray” on Thursday night.

    Halifax Regional Police says officers responded to the scene of the assault near Morris and Lower Water Streets around 8:15 p.m.

    A suspect allegedly sprayed a victim with a “sensory irritant spray” before fleeing on foot.

    Police describe the suspect as white and wearing a black coat with the hood up.

    Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call them at 902-490-5020, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

