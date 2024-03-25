ATLANTIC
Halifax police lay charges for robbery in Dartmouth

A Halifax Regional Police emblem is seen as police officers attend a murder scene in Halifax on Thursday, July 2, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan) A Halifax Regional Police emblem is seen as police officers attend a murder scene in Halifax on Thursday, July 2, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
Police in Halifax have charged a man in relation to a robbery that took place in Dartmouth on Friday.

Officers originally responded to a report of a robbery in progress on Primrose Street in Dartmouth around 11:50 p.m.

Police say a man with a knife had allegedly approached two people in a vehicle and demanded their property before fleeing on foot.

According to a news release on Monday, police say they were able to locate the man a short time later. They arrested the man, but he allegedly resisted, threatened, and spat at officers.

Officers later recovered the stolen property from the man.

Police say 37-year-old Deveron Tyrone Paul is set to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Monday to face a number of charges including:

  •  two counts of robbery
  •  assault a peace officer
  •  assault
  •  two counts of uttering threats to cause bodily harm or death
  •  possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace
  •  two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
  •  disguise with intent
  •  resisting arrest

