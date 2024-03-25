Halifax police lay charges for robbery in Dartmouth

Police in Halifax have charged a man in relation to a robbery that took place in Dartmouth on Friday.

Officers originally responded to a report of a robbery in progress on Primrose Street in Dartmouth around 11:50 p.m.

Police say a man with a knife had allegedly approached two people in a vehicle and demanded their property before fleeing on foot.

According to a news release on Monday, police say they were able to locate the man a short time later. They arrested the man, but he allegedly resisted, threatened, and spat at officers.

Officers later recovered the stolen property from the man.

Police say 37-year-old Deveron Tyrone Paul is set to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Monday to face a number of charges including:

two counts of robbery

assault a peace officer

assault

two counts of uttering threats to cause bodily harm or death

possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace

two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

disguise with intent

resisting arrest

