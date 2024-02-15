Halifax police lay impersonation charges

Halifax police have laid impersonation charges after a social media account associated with a government employee was hacked in October.

Police say they received a report of the account being hacked on Oct. 17, 2023. The person who accessed the account was sending out anti-Semitic messages under the name of the account holder.

CTV News reached out to police to confirm the identity of the hacked account, but police denied the request.

In a news release from Halifax Regional Police on Thursday, police say they arrested the 25-year-old man at an address in Bedford on Feb. 7.

The man is set to appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date to face one count of impersonation.

