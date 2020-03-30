HALIFAX -- A Halifax Regional Police officer with a possible connection to a COVID-19 case has tested negative for the virus.

Police said Friday that they learned a close family member of an officer had been in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

The officer was in contact with Public Health and tested for the novel coronavirus.

As a precaution, Halifax Regional Police took a number of steps while awaiting the officer’s test results.

All employees who were in contact with the officer went into self-isolation and the workplace was thoroughly disinfected along with equipment and vehicles the officer made contact with, or potentially made contact with.

Police provided an update Sunday, saying that the officer has tested negative for COVID-19, and that all necessary steps are being taken, under direction from Public Health.

All other employees who were sent home for self-isolation will be returning to work.

Nova Scotia announced 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 122.