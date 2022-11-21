Halifax police on scene of barricaded person in city's south end, no threat to public

Police are on scene of a barricaded person in Halifax's south end Monday afternoon, but say there is no threat to public safety.

In a news release at 1:20 p.m., Halifax Regional Police said the person is barricaded inside an apartment on Victoria Road.

Officers were at the location in connection with an ongoing investigation.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area as the operation continues.

Police say more information will be provided when it becomes available.