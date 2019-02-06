Featured
Halifax police raid dispensary, charge woman for selling cannabis
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, February 6, 2019 5:21PM AST
Halifax Regional Police raided an illegal cannabis dispensary in Halifax on Wednesday morning.
Police say members of their drug unit had a warrant to search the Canna Clinic at 1593 Dresden Row in Halifax.
“Investigators seized over $7,000, in excess of 400 grams of cannabis and over 500 cannabis infused products,” Halifax police said in a news release.
Police say they have charged a 21-year-old Dartmouth woman with possession for the purpose of distributing and possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling – both violations under the Cannabis Act.
She is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court at a later date.