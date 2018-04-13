

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly approached an 11-year-old girl in Halifax.

According to police, a man approached the girl and grabbed her wrist while she was playing outside with friends in the area of Cambridge and Geldert Streets around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the girl screamed and the man fled on foot toward Jubilee Road. Police say the girl wasn’t injured during the incident.

The altercation was reported to police Thursday night.

The man is described as white, in his 30’s with gray or white hair. He is described as wearing jeans, a dark blue hooded sweatshirt with the hood up and sneakers.

HRP is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact HRP or Crime Stoppers.

The investigation is ongoing.