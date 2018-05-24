

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are looking for a suspect after shots were fired on Brunswick Street Wednesday evening.

Police received several reports of shots fired in the area of Brunswick and North streets around 5:55 p.m.

Police say several people were seen fleeing the area, but no injuries have been reported.

A number of officers responded to the 2500 block of Brunswick Street Wednesday evening and blocked off a large section of the neighbourhood.

Investigators have confirmed that officers did find evidence of shots fired, but say it doesn’t appear anyone was injured as a result.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages and no suspects have been identified at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.