EAST PRESTON, N.S. -- Halifax Regional Police were called to the Dartmouth General Hospital just before midnight on Sunday, after a 45-year-old man was brought to the hospital with suspicious and life-threatening injuries.

The man later died in hospital and that death has now been ruled a homicide by the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner. On Tuesday, police identified the victim as 45-year-old Jason Andrew Smith of East Preston.

The investigation led police to an address on Brooks Drive in East Preston, where they believe the incident occurred.

There was a steady stream of traffic by the property for much of Monday, with lots of people slowing down to take a look.

At this point, police aren't saying much about the circumstances surrounding the case.

"We're trying to figure out what happened," said Halifax RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Lisa Croteau. "The medical examiner is also doing their investigation on what happened as well."

The matter has been turned over to the Halifax District RCMP. Anyone with information is asked to contact them.