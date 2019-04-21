

CTV Atlantic





Halifax RCMP are asking the public for assistance in locating 48-year-old Belinda McCrate.

Police say McCrate was last seen at approximately 5 a.m. on Friday, April 19, leaving a home in Lower Sackville.

McCrate is 48 years old, and is described as a white female with long, wavy blond hair and blue eyes.

She is approximately 5-foot-6 and 150 pounds, and was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, white cotton sweater and black sweat pants or tights.

Anyone with information on McCrate's location is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.