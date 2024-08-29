Halifax Regional Municipality expanding student transit pass program
The Nova Scotia government is working with Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM), the Halifax Regional Centre for Education and the Conseil scolaire acadien provincial to expand the Student Transit Pass Pilot Program.
All students from grade 7 through 12 at Halifax Regional Centre for Education and Conseil scolaire acadien provincial schools in HRM can now receive free transit passes for the 2024-25 school year, according to a news release from the province.
Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Becky Druhan said the program makes life more affordable for families.
“The program gives students the independence to travel to and from school, as well as explore and learn about their community,” Druhan said in the release. “And it promotes sustainability by getting students familiar with the public transit system.”
Steve Gallagher, the regional executive director of Halifax Regional Centre for Education, said feedback from families using the transit pass program has been “overwhelmingly positive.”
The pilot program made transit passes available to approximately 5,400 student at 10 schools. It began with four high schools in 2021. Six junior high schools were added in 2022. The expansion will make transit passes available to more than 28,000 students at 59 schools.
Passes will be distributed through schools during the first week of classes.
The program will cost $1.8 million for the 2024-25 school year according to the release. The province said it will spend $1.2 million and HRM will contribute $600,000 to the expanded program.
For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poilievre asks Singh to pull out of Trudeau confidence deal to prompt fall election
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is asking NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh to pull out of the deal he has with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, to force an election this fall.
Manitoba doctor convicted of sexually assaulting patients sentenced to 12 years behind bars
A doctor who was found guilty of sexually assaulting some of his patients over several years was sentenced in a Manitoba court on Thursday.
Are Canada's leaves changing colour earlier than usual this year?
If you’ve noticed trees in parts of Canada have been changing colours earlier than usual in recent years, you’re not alone, according to a botany expert who spoke with CTVNews.ca.
Confused about all the deductions on your paycheque? Here's what they mean
Financial planning experts say understanding how deductions are calculated on a paycheque is vital for employees budgeting their money, especially those just entering the workforce or new to Canada.
Man sought for murder in Toronto-area woman's death fled to Hong Kong
Police say a man wanted for first-degree murder in the death of a Toronto-area woman has fled Canada.
70-year-old going 160 km/h on Hwy 417 in Ottawa to 'get away from a bad driver' facing charges
A 70-year-old from Ottawa is facing charges after clocking 160 km/h on Highway 417 to "get away from a bad driver" Wednesday afternoon, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
'Unprecedented' discovery: 17th-century mummy brains show evidence of cocaine use
Preserved brain samples dating back to early 17th-century Milan have tested positive for cocaine, a team of Italian researchers has found, but it's not immediately clear how it got into their systems.
Man charged in corn maze killing previously confined to Alberta Hospital: documents
The man charged in a fatal stabbing at the Edmonton Corn Maze earlier this week had previously been found not criminally responsible for violent crimes and confined to a psychiatric hospital, court documents show.
Here's how much Canadians made per week, on average: Statistics Canada
Canadian weekly earnings remained consistent with months prior, but still four per cent higher than the same time last year, Statistics Canada reported Thursday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Man sought for murder in Toronto-area woman's death fled to Hong Kong
Police say a man wanted for first-degree murder in the death of a Toronto-area woman has fled Canada.
-
Are Canada's leaves changing colour earlier than usual this year?
If you’ve noticed trees in parts of Canada have been changing colours earlier than usual in recent years, you’re not alone, according to a botany expert who spoke with CTVNews.ca.
-
Toronto police arrest 48, lay 406 charges following 2 gun violence projects
Toronto Police Service's 43 Division has arrested 48 people, laid 406 charges and seized 24 firearms after launching two separate projects investigating gun crime in the area.
Calgary
-
Third person charged in relation to death of man who disappeared last August
A third person has been charged in relation to the death of a man who vanished in August, 2023.
-
'Mînî Thnî': Alta. First Nations community reclaims traditional Stoney Nakoda name
A First Nations community west of Calgary has officially reclaimed its traditional Stoney Nakoda name.
-
Water use in Calgary slips again, but still far from target
Residents reduced their water use again on Wednesday, the city's website shows, but it's still not at the target officials say will prevent critical issues with Calgary's water supply.
Edmonton
-
Man charged in corn maze killing previously confined to Alberta Hospital: documents
The man charged in a fatal stabbing at the Edmonton Corn Maze earlier this week had previously been found not criminally responsible for violent crimes and confined to a psychiatric hospital, court documents show.
-
Oilers' Evander Kane says man spat on his vehicle, used racist remark
Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane posted a video on social media Wednesday, saying that a man spat on his car and used racist language toward him.
-
Woman drowns while visiting Sylvan Lake
A woman is dead after a boat capsized on Sylvan Lake on Friday.
Montreal
-
With contractors swamped, Montreal area homeowners prepare for long construction delays
Montreal homeowners devastated by floods over the summer are realizing that the wait for a contractor can be months long, and insurance companies are telling clients to find their own workers.
-
Price shock imminent: Hydro-Quebec rates could more than double in next decade according to consumer report
A new report from a consumer protection agency in Quebec suggests Hydro rates could more than double in the next decade as the province continues its energy transition to decarbonize. Premier Francois Legault says that will not happen.
-
Montreal's Concordia University reports drop in enrolment following tuition hike
Montreal's Concordia University is reporting a nearly 30 per cent drop in new registrations of out-of-province students following a tuition hike announced last year by the Quebec government.
Ottawa
-
No date for Trillium Line launch as OC Transpo address bugs in new system
It will be at least October before passengers are riding the Trillium Line, as OC Transpo and its partner continue to identify "some gaps and some issues" during testing on Ottawa's new north-south light-rail transit line.
-
Police seek suspect after 14-year-old girl grabbed from behind in Orleans
Ottawa Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a male suspect wanted for the alleged assault of a 14-year-old girl who was grabbed from behind while walking in Orléans on Tuesday.
-
'Suspicious activity' at golf course in eastern Ontario leads to 23 charges: OPP
Two people in eastern Ontario are facing a total of 23 charges after being caught in a stolen vehicle at a golf course Wednesday morning, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
London
-
GM moving BrightDrop electric vehicle to Chevrolet brand
General Motors is moving the Ingersoll-built BrightDrop van line to its Chevrolet brand. This means, BrightDrop 400 and 600 models will now be available at Chevy dealerships.
-
Goderich resident faces eight charges after drug bust
Police in Goderich have laid several charges after using a search warrant as part of an illegal drug investigation. On Thursday, police used the warrant and seized drugs, cash, weapons and other offence-related items.
-
Because every kid deserves a 'Best First Day'
Back-to-school 2024 is a stressful time for parents facing economic and inflationary pressures and the rising cost of school supplies forces some to make tough choices.
Barrie
-
Celebrities make Muskoka their summer destination getaway
Cottage country, often referred to as the 'Hamptons of the North,' attracted a range of notable figures this summer, including former supermodel Cindy Crawford.
-
Police warn shoppers of growing theft trend
Provincial police want to make residents aware of a growing trend of thefts targeting shoppers.
-
Barrie donut shop endures break-in amid already challenging road construction
Staff at a Barrie donut shop targeted by thieves earlier this week say the value of what was stolen pales in comparison to the cost of repairing the damaged front door, coupled with the drop in sales since road construction began.
Northern Ontario
-
Poilievre asks Singh to pull out of Trudeau confidence deal to prompt fall election
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is asking NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh to pull out of the deal he has with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, to force an election this fall.
-
Rock-throwing teens cause motorcycle crash on Maley Drive
One person is in hospital with serious injuries in Sudbury after rocks thrown onto Maley Drive on Wednesday caused a motorcycle to slide into a ditch.
-
Confused about all the deductions on your paycheque? Here's what they mean
Financial planning experts say understanding how deductions are calculated on a paycheque is vital for employees budgeting their money, especially those just entering the workforce or new to Canada.
Kitchener
-
Video shows Aug. 17 tornado pass through North Dumfries, Ont.
Brand new video shows what happened when a tornado touched down in Ayr, Ont. on Aug. 17.
-
Listowel cinema closed until further notice following crash
A cinema in Listowel has closed after a collision yesterday afternoon.
-
Canadian country duo The Reklaws fail to advance on 'America's Got Talent'
The Reklaws' journey on "America's Got Talent" has come to an end.
Windsor
-
Cyclist hit at Howard Avenue at Tecumseh Road East
The Windsor Police Service is reporting a collision at the intersection of Howard Avenue at Tecumseh Road East.
-
Demoted Windsor police officer files complaint with Human Rights Tribunal
A demoted Windsor police officer has filed a complaint with the Human Rights Tribunal.
-
'Whatever we've been trying, clearly it's not working': The search to end homelessness
The City of Windsor and the Ontario government continue to tackle the growing homeless population.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba doctor convicted of sexually assaulting patients sentenced to 12 years behind bars
A doctor who was found guilty of sexually assaulting some of his patients over several years was sentenced in a Manitoba court on Thursday.
-
Manitoba government providing more money for program working to prevent retail theft, violent crime
The Manitoba government is providing more funding to help curb retail theft and violent crime in Winnipeg.
-
'A home to be loved': Manitoba historical landmark up for sale
A piece of Manitoba history is up for sale.
Regina
-
'Bring it to light': Ex-priest from Regina in court following historic sexual assault charges
Wednesday marked the first court appearance for an 81-year-old former priest from Regina who is facing several historic sexual assault charges stemming from alleged incidents in Manitoba.
-
'I don't know what we're going to do': Historic Saskatchewan theatre floods, owners fear closure
Alan Dougherty, co-owner of Estevan's Orpheum Theatre believes the historic theatre’s future is up in the air following recent flooding.
-
Rider Fan Day taking place on Saturday at Mosaic Stadium
Ahead of the Labour Day Classic, fans of the green and white can take part in Rider Fan Day this Saturday at Mosaic Stadium.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. alpaca farm faces violent dog attack, 3 animals dead
A peaceful alpaca farm turned into a horrific scene after a violent dog attack left three animals dead and two injured on Monday evening.
-
Sask. police watchdog investigates after body pulled from sewage lagoon
The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) is investigating after the body of an 18-year-old man was pulled from a sewage lagoon near Langham.
-
Sask. school divisions ready to enforce pronoun law when classes start next week
School divisions in Saskatchewan say they will be enforcing the province's pronoun law as children head back to class next week.
Vancouver
-
Man dead, suspect at large after shooting in Vancouver
Police in Vancouver are investigating a homicide in the city's Gastown neighbourhood.
-
Man sentenced for groping 2 women on Vancouver Island transit bus
A 36-year-old man who groped two women on a Victoria-area transit bus has been sentenced to three years of probation.
-
Vancouver artists decry FIFA World Cup poster contest
A pitch to B.C. artists to create a poster to represent Vancouver as the host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup is facing criticism as an “unethical” request.
Vancouver Island
-
Man sentenced for groping 2 women on Vancouver Island transit bus
A 36-year-old man who groped two women on a Victoria-area transit bus has been sentenced to three years of probation.
-
Incumbent BC United MLAs ponder futures as Conservatives after party demise
The political landscape in British Columbia has shifted with John Rustad's Conservatives now carrying the centre-right banner heading into a fall election campaign.
-
Man dead, suspect at large after shooting in Vancouver
Police in Vancouver are investigating a homicide in the city's Gastown neighbourhood.
Kelowna
-
Commercial truck plunges off bridge in B.C. Interior, driver unaccounted for, RCMP say
The driver of a semi truck and trailer that plunged off of a bridge in the B.C. Interior Saturday morning has not been located, according to police.
-
Merritt, B.C., emergency room closing for 25 hours this weekend
The emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital and Health Centre in Merritt is once again closed due to limited physician availability.
-
Man charged with mischief for allegedly starting several fires Vernon, B.C.
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.