HALIFAX -- Police are investigating following a shooting in Halifax on Friday night.

On Friday, at around 11 p.m., Halifax Regional Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Larry Uteck Boulevard.

Police say were shots fired at a residence; however, there are no reported injuries.

On Friday night, Halifax Regional Police closed Larry Uteck Boulevard to all traffic in both directions between Starboard Drive and Ecole Beaubassin while officers investigated.

As of Saturday at 4 a.m., police issued a release saying officers remained on the scene but that the road is reopened to traffic.

Police are asking anyone with information concerning the incident to call them at 902-490-5016 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The investigation continues.