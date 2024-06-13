Halifax Tides FC: Northern Super League announces East Coast team's name, new logo

The name and logo of Halifax's first-ever professional women's soccer team was revealed Thursday night during a launch event in the city.

The Halifax Tides Football Club will join the Northern Super League as one of the founding six clubs bringing professional women's soccer to Canada.

The new team has an agreement with the city for usage of the Wanderers Grounds, according to a news release from the league Thursday night.

"Halifax is a soccer city,” said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. “With year-over-year growth in the population of our city alongside worldwide interest in women in sports and ‘the beautiful game,’ it’s the perfect time to welcome the Halifax Tides FC. I look forward to cheering them on and to seeing the positive impact the team will have on our city and generations of young women pursuing their soccer dreams.”

During the club's official launch event, Dr. Courtney Sherlock, co-founder and CEO of the Halifax team, said Canadian and Atlantic women soccer players need and deserve this league.

"It would not be a national league without an East Coast team," she said during Thursday's launch event.

"The fact that it's been just six months since I shared my intent to build a club with Project 8, which is now officially the Northern Super League, and that we could bring this project from an idea to a fully formed soccer club brand reveal is a testament to everyone in this room."

The team also revealed its new badge and team colours, which are cyan, purple and grey.

Halifax Tides FC's new badge is in the shape of a naval ship, as a reminder to always propel forward.

Elements within the club's badge include waves in the shape of an "x," symbolizing the cross in our province's flag. A moon within the badge represents its influence on the tides symbolizing the club’s intended impact on the community.

The five other Northern Super League teams are based in Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Calgary and Toronto.

The national league will feature a 25-game regular season schedule followed by playoffs and a National Championship next fall.

Its season is set to begin in the spring of 2025.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.