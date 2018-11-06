

CTV Atlantic





Halifax police have issued a summary offence ticket to a 48-year-old female driver of a Halifax Transit bus for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

The ticket stems from an incident that occurred around 7:25 p.m. last Friday on Portland Street in Dartmouth.

“A Halifax transit bus was travelling inbound on Portland Street when it collided with a 52-year-old woman in a marked crosswalk,” Halifax police said in a news release. “The woman suffered life threatening injuries and was transported to hospital by EHS.”

Part of Portland Street remained closed until 11pm last Friday while the accident investigation section examined the scene.