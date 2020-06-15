HALIFAX -- A woman has been arrested after another woman was stabbed in Halifax early Sunday morning.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 5200 block of Richmond Street around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police found a 33-year-old woman at the scene. She was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers executed a search warrant at an address on Richmond Street overnight and arrested a 39-year-old woman from Halifax.

She is due to appear in Halifax provincial court to face a charge of aggravated assault.