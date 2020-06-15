Advertisement
Atlantic News | Local Breaking | CTV News Atlantic
Halifax woman faces aggravated assault charge after stabbing
Published Monday, June 15, 2020 8:36AM ADT Last Updated Monday, June 15, 2020 8:38AM ADT
Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 5200 block of Richmond Street around 4:30 a.m. on June 14, 2020.
HALIFAX -- A woman has been arrested after another woman was stabbed in Halifax early Sunday morning.
Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 5200 block of Richmond Street around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.
Police found a 33-year-old woman at the scene. She was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers executed a search warrant at an address on Richmond Street overnight and arrested a 39-year-old woman from Halifax.
She is due to appear in Halifax provincial court to face a charge of aggravated assault.