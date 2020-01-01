HALIFAX -- For many, New Year’s day is a time to sleep off the night before; but for others, it’s an opportunity to make the most of the first day of a new period in their lives. All around Halifax, many Haligonians hit the ground running at the dawn of a new decade.

Some opted for extreme activities, such as submerging themselves in ice-cold water. In Herring Cove, the community’s annual Polar Bear Dip saw many residents come out to do just that – while supporting a good cause.

With over 200 people taking the plunge into the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday, the event, now in its 26th year, saw overwhelming support for the fundraiser – benefitting Feed Nova Scotia.

“I kinda got convinced to do this by some friends of mine, and it was great,” said one participant. “It was a real rush from the cold.”

For others, it was their first time.

“My first time being in a Polar Bear Dip – first time this year,” said another participant.

While there appeared to be more people supporting warf-side, versus jumping off of it, those who did take the plunge didn’t appear to regret it.

“It's sort of like a cleansing experience,” said one participant.

“I went through a hard year last year. So, I just decided to brave and do something I've never done before,” says another brave participant.

Meanwhile, others were in line at Nova Scotia’s Government House for the annual New Year’s Day levee.

“It's an opportunity for the citizens of Nova Scotia and visitors alike to exchange greetings with the Lieutenant Governor and Misses LeBlanc,” said Lieutenant Governor communications advisor, Craig Walkington, of a tradition many people eagerly anticipate each year.

“Whatever their previous evening’s engagements were, this seems to be one that people thoroughly enjoy,” said Walkington.

The weather during New Year’s Eve dictated the success of many activities, especially if they were happening outdoors. A public skate event at Emera Oval was cancelled for the big night; however, on Wednesday, many flocked to the Oval as it was reopened for the mild-weathered day.

“We're kinda like Bambies on the ice,” says one ice skater. “But it's good to practice every once and awhile.”

“Well, it's not raining, and the weather is pretty good,” said another resident who hit the ice.

Overall, the first day of 2020 provided a well-rounded do-over of the night preceding the new decade – starting the year off right.