HALIFAX -- A home in Hammonds Plains, N.S. has been destroyed by an overnight fire.

A spokesperson from Halifax Regional Fire & Emergency says they received a call just after midnight on August 5 of a fire at a home on Perfect Drive in Hammonds Plains.

No one was home and there were no injuries reported.

Crews were on scene all night attempting to put out the blaze. Some parts of the nearby woods also caught on fire, and crews were able to contain it.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.