Prosecco Negroni / Sbagliato

1 oz. Cinzano Vermouth

1 oz. Campari

1 oz. Cinzano Prosecco

Tools: mixing spoon

Glass : rocks

Garnish : orange wheel

Combine vermouth and Campari in an ice-filled glass. Top with sparkling wine, stir to combine and garnish.

Whisky Hot Toddy

1.5 oz. Forty Creek Barrel

Select

0.5 oz. Honey

1 oz. Lemon Juice

¼ Cup of Hot Water

Glass : Forty Creek Mug

Garnish : Lemon

Combine whisky, honey and lemon in the mug. Top off with hot water and stir until honey is dissolved

The Mr. & Mrs.

1.5 oz. SKYY Vodka

0.75 oz lemon juice

0.75 oz simple syrup

4-5 mint leaves

Top with Cinzano Prosecco

Glass : Flute glass

Garnish : Mint sprig

Build in a Flute Glass. Garnish with a mint sprig and frozen cranberries

Apple Cider Rum Punch

8 cups apple cider

2 cups Appleton Estate Reserve Blend

1 orange, thinly sliced crosswise

1 apple, thinly sliced crosswise

1 inch piece fresh ginger, peeled and

thinly sliced

2 cinnamon sticks

Glass : Toddy Glass

Garnish : Cinnamon sticks

In a large pot, combine apple cider, apple slices, orange slices, cinnamon sticks, and ginger. Bring to a boil over high; reduce to a simmer and cook 5 minutes. Keep warm over low, up to 2 hours. Remove from heat and stir in rum. Transfer to a punch bowl; serve warm.