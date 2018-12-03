Prosecco Negroni / Sbagliato

  • 1 oz. Cinzano Vermouth
  • 1 oz. Campari
  • 1 oz. Cinzano Prosecco
  • Tools: mixing spoon

Glass: rocks

Garnish: orange wheel

Combine vermouth and Campari in an ice-filled glass. Top with sparkling wine, stir to combine and garnish.

Whisky Hot Toddy

  • 1.5 oz. Forty Creek Barrel
  • Select
  • 0.5 oz. Honey
  • 1 oz. Lemon Juice
  • ¼ Cup of Hot Water

Glass: Forty Creek Mug

Garnish: Lemon

Combine whisky, honey and lemon in the mug. Top off with hot water and stir until honey is dissolved

The Mr. & Mrs.

  • 1.5 oz. SKYY Vodka
  • 0.75 oz lemon juice
  • 0.75 oz simple syrup
  • 4-5 mint leaves
  • Top with Cinzano Prosecco

Glass: Flute glass

Garnish: Mint sprig

Build in a Flute Glass. Garnish with a mint sprig and frozen cranberries

Apple Cider Rum Punch

  • 8 cups apple cider
  • 2 cups Appleton Estate Reserve Blend
  • 1 orange, thinly sliced crosswise
  • 1 apple, thinly sliced crosswise
  • 1 inch piece fresh ginger, peeled and
  • thinly sliced
  • 2 cinnamon sticks

Glass: Toddy Glass

Garnish: Cinnamon sticks

In a large pot, combine apple cider, apple slices, orange slices, cinnamon sticks, and ginger. Bring to a boil over high; reduce to a simmer and cook 5 minutes. Keep warm over low, up to 2 hours. Remove from heat and stir in rum. Transfer to a punch bowl; serve warm.