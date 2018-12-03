Featured
Hassle-Free Holiday Cocktails For Holiday Entertaining
Published Monday, December 3, 2018 9:48AM AST
Last Updated Monday, December 3, 2018 9:49AM AST
Prosecco Negroni / Sbagliato
- 1 oz. Cinzano Vermouth
- 1 oz. Campari
- 1 oz. Cinzano Prosecco
- Tools: mixing spoon
Glass: rocks
Garnish: orange wheel
Combine vermouth and Campari in an ice-filled glass. Top with sparkling wine, stir to combine and garnish.
Whisky Hot Toddy
- 1.5 oz. Forty Creek Barrel
- Select
- 0.5 oz. Honey
- 1 oz. Lemon Juice
- ¼ Cup of Hot Water
Glass: Forty Creek Mug
Garnish: Lemon
Combine whisky, honey and lemon in the mug. Top off with hot water and stir until honey is dissolved
The Mr. & Mrs.
- 1.5 oz. SKYY Vodka
- 0.75 oz lemon juice
- 0.75 oz simple syrup
- 4-5 mint leaves
- Top with Cinzano Prosecco
Glass: Flute glass
Garnish: Mint sprig
Build in a Flute Glass. Garnish with a mint sprig and frozen cranberries
Apple Cider Rum Punch
- 8 cups apple cider
- 2 cups Appleton Estate Reserve Blend
- 1 orange, thinly sliced crosswise
- 1 apple, thinly sliced crosswise
- 1 inch piece fresh ginger, peeled and
- thinly sliced
- 2 cinnamon sticks
Glass: Toddy Glass
Garnish: Cinnamon sticks
In a large pot, combine apple cider, apple slices, orange slices, cinnamon sticks, and ginger. Bring to a boil over high; reduce to a simmer and cook 5 minutes. Keep warm over low, up to 2 hours. Remove from heat and stir in rum. Transfer to a punch bowl; serve warm.