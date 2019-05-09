

CTV Atlantic





A playoff drive by the Halifax Mooseheads is fueling an economic windfall for downtown businesses.

Big crowds are spending big money. And it's happening just as the city is warming up for the memorial cup and another 10 days of big crowds.

Thousands of fans have been cramming Scotiabank Centre cheering on the hometown Mooseheads.

Halifax is two wins away from winning a Quebec league championshipand eight days away from hosting major junior hockey's best teams in the Memorial Cup.

For 70 years, the Midtown Tavern has been a destination sports bar.

“Business is good,” says Colin Grant of the Midtown. “People are lined up.”

Sports is a big economic driver in the downtown core, especially during the month of May.

More than 2,500 hotel rooms will be booked during the Memorial Cup. The event is expected to generate $6 million in revenue for downtown businesses.

The Halifax Hurricanes had a long playoff run and the Halifax Wanderers are off to a great start with a well-attended home opener – which is making Halifax a good sports town.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Paul Hollingsworth.