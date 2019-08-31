

CTV Atlantic





With just six weeks until the federal election, a high profile candidate officially announced his running in the riding of Central Nova on Saturday.

George Canyon, who is from Pictou County, says he's ready to represent voters in his old stomping ground.

Supporters of the country music star gathered in downtown New Glasgow, N.S. on Saturday to officially open George Canyons campaign office.

Among those who attended, were former MP's Peter and Elmer MacKay. The father and son held the riding in Central Nova for more than two decades.

"It's time to forget MacKay and make this Canyon country," said former MP, Elmer MacKay.

Canyon is entering the race later after former conservative candidate, Roger MacKay, stepped down last week for personal reasons.

Some people in the riding were upset Canyon got tapped for the nomination, instead of choosing one through the traditional vote. Canyon insists he didn't know there were any issues, and even offered to step down.

"I want them to make a decision because I will step aside if they want to have the nomination process and go through the process with the other candidates that were there," said PC candidate, George Canyon.

Instead, Canyon says he is going forward with the full support of his party. He'll be facing Liberal incumbent Sean Fraser, who's confident his record will be a match for Canyon's star power.

"Realistically, I've been working at this for four years, and we've got our own name recognition locally," said Central Nova MP, Sean Fraser.

"But I think the things people focus on are not who's got the profile, who can play guitar, or how tall I am. The things people actually focus on are whether they have enough, not just to get by, but to do well in our communities."

Fraser says he hopes to grab a drink with Canyon soon to hear more about his platform.

"This is going to be an amicable campaign on the ground. We're going to be focused on ideas that will improve the quality of life for the people that live here, rather than taking shots at our opponents," said Fraser. "That's just not the kind of politics people want to see in this part of the world."

Canyon says he plans to move back to Pictou County having spent the last few years in Alberta. He says although he hasn't been living in the area, he has kept up with local issues.

"I was very well informed about a lot of different issues. Now, coming back, certain issues like the mill, I'm educating myself on, I'm hearing from all parties involved," explained Canyon. "But believe me, having mom here, and nanny here, and my cousins here, that's why I say you never leave home."

Although Canyon is officially campaigning for the seat of Central Nova, he hasn't given up on his music career just yet, with two weeks of shows lined up for September in the prairie provinces.

He says he plans to fly home from his tour stops to his campaign office.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Emily Baron Cadloff