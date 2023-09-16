High winds and massive waves pound Peggy's Cove

100 km/h winds, and massive and deadly waves are pounding the iconic rocks at Peggy’s Cove, N.S.

“I think it’s fascinating, and I would like to be a storm chaser,” said Bonnie Russell, who left her home in Hammonds Plains to watch post-tropical storm Lee to watch up close, from a vantage point not far from the Peggy’s Cove shoreline.

“I just told a guy from Texas to stay off the black rocks. They are all blocked today.”

A visitor from Ontario also came to watch the spectacle.

“It’s a little crazy, but a lot of fun.”

There was nothing fun about rolling waves and high winds on Halifax Harbour.

“It gets to the point where it’s dangerous,” said a Dartmouth resident who quickly went home once he experienced the severity of Lee.

All over the HRM, trees are down, cars are banged up and power is out in multiple neighbourhoods.

The RCMP spent most of the day blocking Peggy’s Cove traffic and keeping onlookers as far from the area as possible, for their own safety.

This picturesque community is mostly quiet, but the storm is far from it.

