Hiring 'unqualified, untrained' non-union school workers delaying CUPE strike: president
As a strike among Halifax-area school support workers enters its third week, the union representing them says the province is dragging out the dispute by hiring non-union replacements.
While Quebec and British Columbia have laws against hiring replacement workers during a strike, Nova Scotia doesn’t.
Chris Melanson, president of CUPE Local 5047, said a new deal would likely be in place if the province had similar legislation.
“Not having that legislation here allows employers to bring in unqualified, untrained people to try to attempt to do our jobs,” said Melanson in an interview. “It’s a bit of a Band-Aid effort.”
Educational program assistants (EPA), African student support workers and library staff are among the roughly 1,800 staff members off the job.
Community outreach worker Stephen McCracken says he’s concerned about safety in classrooms.
“EPAs will take on a one-to-one support but they have three, four, five other kids under their wing,” said McCracken.
Hundreds of students depend on classroom support and Louannda Dominix’s daughter is one of them. Dominix said not being able to go to school has been a challenge for her daughter.
“Not just a learning piece, she’s not getting the socialization piece, she’s not getting the friends piece. It’s very hard,” Dominix said. “She keeps asking me why she’s different, what’s wrong with her, 'why can some of my friends go to school and I can’t?'”
Education support staff have been without a contract since July 31, 2020. Melanson wants bargaining talks to resume.
“We went in with an original ask of $2.50 flat rate increase for an hour. Of course, we want conversations to happen so we’re not going to back with that same number. Do we have a bottom line? We’d love to be able to tell government at the table what our bottom line is,” said Melanson.
“We came with an ask to draw members up. We have members that are living in poverty that are not able to deal with the inflation rate, with the cost of rent, groceries, fuel at the pump.”
No talks are scheduled between the union and Halifax Regional Centre for Education.
For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated home page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Special rapporteur Johnston asked to testify before MPs on foreign interference report
MPs have reissued an invitation for special rapporteur David Johnston to testify before a parliamentary committee studying foreign interference, by June 6.
Air Canada flights grounded after airline suffers tech issue
Air Canada was forced to ground its flights Thursday after suffering an internal technical issue.
Blue Jays: 813 per cent hike a 'miscommunication,' fan's season tickets will cost 140 per cent more
A season ticket holder was shocked to learn of the steep increase for a pair of Toronto Blue Jays passes – a spike so high that he's having to reconsider a decades-long tradition.
Former Alberta premier Jason Kenney loses attempt to have lawsuit thrown out
Former Alberta premier Jason Kenney has lost his bid to have a court throw out a defamation case five environmental groups brought against him.
Bridging opposite views and finding humility: Rabbi shares message on Shavuot
The first night of the Jewish holiday Shavuot begins Thursday, and one Canadian rabbi says the holiday carries a universal message about humility and bridging opposite views.
Scientists use AI to discover antibiotic for 'very difficult to treat' bacteria
With the use of artificial intelligence, scientists in Canada and the United States have discovered an antibiotic that could be used to fight a deadly, drug-resistant pathogen — and they hope to employ a similar process to discover treatments for other challenging bacteria.
Alberta, British Columbia and Quebec join Ottawa in investigating ChatGPT
The governments of Alberta, British Columbia and Quebec are joining the federal privacy commissioner in investigating the company behind the artificial intelligence-powered chatbot, ChatGPT.
Ron DeSantis pushes past embarrassing campaign start, outlines travel schedule
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday sought to push past an embarrassing beginning to his presidential campaign, outlining an aggressive travel schedule as his allies insisted they remain well funded and well positioned for a long Republican primary fight ahead.
Northern Manitoba community evacuates due to wildfire; some starting to return home
Some people are starting to return home Thursday after a wildfire burning near a northern Manitoba community prompted emergency evacuations of more than 7,000 people Wednesday night.
Toronto
-
Video captures Winners loss prevention officers struggling with shoplifting suspect
An incident caught on video outside a Winners is raising questions about how much force loss prevention officers should use at retail stores.
-
'Economic reason to be concerned': Toronto's downtown recovery still stalled compared to other cities
In Part 2 of its Downtown Decay series, CTV News Toronto examines the state of the core post-pandemic—and how it has fared in its attempt to bounce back.
-
Air Canada flight declares mayday over Toronto after electrical issue
An Air Canada flight heading out of Toronto Pearson International Airport last week was forced to turn around due to an onboard emergency.
Calgary
-
NDP inches ahead in Calgary, but new poll suggests it may not be enough
Just days before Albertans head to the polls, new research suggests Rachel Notley's NDP holds a modest edge in battleground Calgary.
-
Back with a bang! Calgary will have Canada Day fireworks
It looks like Calgary will have Canada Day fireworks after all.
-
'A little bit harsh': Fee increases for residential parking permits not sitting well with Calgarians
Calgarians living in residential parking zones are starting to hear tell of the new pay structure awaiting them when their current permits with the city expire.
Montreal
-
Major fire at heritage building in downtown Montreal
Firefighters were called to a major fire at a heritage building in downtown Montreal Thursday afternoon. The five-alarm fire is at the former monastère du Bon-Pasteur, a building in the Ville-Marie borough that was built in 1846 at the corner of Sherbrooke and de Bullion streets.
-
Police officer filmed running through stop sign at Montreal intersection where girl was killed
Quebec provincial police are looking into a video posted on social media appearing to show one of their officers running through a stop sign in a marked vehicle at an intersection where a young girl was killed in a hit-and-run.
-
New surgery approach at Montreal Children's Hospital cuts recovery times, opioid use
Surgeons at the Montreal Children's Hospital have started using a new approach to help young patients recover from surgery that has already led to shorter hospital stays and fewer opioid prescriptions. The Enhanced Recovery After Surgery (ERAS) model is an approach that puts the full recovery of the patient at the centre of any procedure.
Edmonton
-
'This is not Fort Mac, this is not Slave Lake': Chief outlines challenges of rebuilding Fox Lake after wildfire
More than 100 homes and 200 structures have been destroyed by fire in the community of Fox Lake.
-
Edmonton teacher facing child sexual abuse accusations in Alberta, U.S.
A man who has worked at numerous schools and daycares in the Edmonton region is accused of sexually offending two children.
-
Wildfires in Alberta halved since emergency declared; 5,300 people remain displaced
The number of wildfires in Alberta is about half of what it was two-and-a-half weeks ago when the provincial government declared a state of emergency.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins residents say homeless shelter needs to be relocated
Timmins resident Robert Boucher has started a Facebook group calling for the Living Space homeless shelter to be moved out of a residential area.
-
North Bay police charge 53-year-old man in motel murder
North Bay police say they have a 53-year-old local man in custody after a 57-year-old man was found dead at a local motel on Wednesday.
-
Making an old diamond mine shine again
The De Beers group opened a $2 billion diamond mine in Ontario's far north in 2008 and wrapped up production in 2019.
London
-
Trudeau makes stops in southwestern Ontario
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in southwestern Ontario on Thursday where he met with business leaders in St. Thomas, Ont. and then made his way to Woodstock, Ont. for a Liberal campaign event where the Oxford County by-election campaign is heating up.
-
TD Sunfest unveils 2023 musical lineup
This summer’s TD Sunfest will be one of the largest, featuring 40 musical acts from around the world and across Canada.
-
OEV business owner promised way-finding signs during construction, gets broken promises instead
An Old East Village business owner said he’s losing customers because they can’t get to his store through the heavy construction.
Winnipeg
-
'Planning to attack me': Woman shares warning with others after attack in south Winnipeg
A woman is sharing a recent experience where she said she was attacked in south Winnipeg, in hopes others will be more vigilant in their daily activities.
-
Most of southern Manitoba under heat warning
Most of southern Manitoba, including Winnipeg and Brandon are under a heat warning according to Environment and Climate Change Canada
-
Northern Manitoba community evacuates due to wildfire; some starting to return home
Some people are starting to return home Thursday after a wildfire burning near a northern Manitoba community prompted emergency evacuations of more than 7,000 people Wednesday night.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa eyes new tax to support ByWard Market revival
The city of Ottawa is looking at introducing a special tax to fund future projects in the ByWard Market and redesigning the Rideau-Sussex intersection node, as part of a new plan to revitalize the tourist district.
-
What you need to know about road closures and traffic in Ottawa this weekend
Ottawa motorists will want to pack their patience for the drive around the capital this weekend, with several road closures in effect for construction projects and events.
-
Four trucks pulled off Kingston, Ont. roads during safety blitz
A safety blitz in the Kingston area on Thursday pulled several heavy trucks off the road with some major problems.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Catholic school administrators accused of bigotry over email circulated online
The Greater Saskatoon Catholic School (GSCS) division is facing accusations of bigotry after a screenshot of an email purported to be from the superintendent circulated widely online Thursday.
-
Saskatoon teacher on bicycle dies in fatal cement truck collision
A Saskatoon teacher died in a collision involving a cement truck late Wednesday afternoon..
-
Saskatoon police find white van linked to homicide investigation
Saskatoon police have recovered a white Dodge Caravan believed to be connected with tthe killing of 30-year-old Angose Standingwater.
Vancouver
-
B.C. teen seeks rightful owner of war memorabilia found while fishing
At first, Taro Milligan thought he had reeled in a piece of trash. The little black box covered in duct tape got hooked on his line about two feet from the bank as he was reeling it in.
-
Thinking of buying an e-bike? B.C. government offering rebates
Starting June 1, adults in B.C. who buy an e-bike will be eligible to apply for income-based rebates from the provincial government.
-
Do you recognize this man? Burnaby RCMP seek fraud suspect
Mounties in Burnaby are asking for help identifying a suit-wearing suspect alleged to have gone on a $75,000 shopping spree with stolen credit cards.
Regina
-
Regina daycare closure leaves parents scrambling for child care
Parents who depend on a Regina daycare say they've been forced to scour the city for new child care spots with little notice.
-
-
City pausing Lewvan Drive construction for Cathedral Arts Festival and Riders game
People hoping to get out and enjoy the Cathedral Arts Festival Street Fair and the Saskatchewan Roughriders pre-season game on Saturday won’t have to worry about construction on Lewvan Drive.
Vancouver Island
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | 'The public should avoid the area': Police respond to intruder near Langford
Mounties are asking the public to avoid a rural area north of Langford where an intruder is holed up in someone's home.
-
Body found near Galloping Goose Trail in Saanich deemed not suspicious
Human remains were discovered Thursday morning near the Galloping Goose Trail in Saanich.
-
RCMP investigating teen's death in Duncan
The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are investigating the death of 15-year-old girl in Duncan.