HALIFAX -- RCMP in New Brunswick are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the driver of a car allegedly involved in a hit and run with a pedestrian in Moncton.

Around 11:10 p.m. on June 23, the Codiac Regional RCMP responded to a report of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle on Mountain Road near Walsh Street. Police say the vehicle left the scene before officers arrived.

The pedestrian, a 22-year-old woman, was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police describe the vehicle as a black, four-door sedan. It was last seen driving westbound on Mountain Road from Walsh Street.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, was in the area at the time of the collision, or who has information about the vehicle or driver involved, is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.