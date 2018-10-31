

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- A Royal Canadian Navy ship taking part in NATO exercises off the United Kingdom was forced to head into port in Belfast after experiencing a loss of power at sea.

Maritime Forces Atlantic says HMCS Toronto was involved in operations when it lost power on Monday.

It said on Twitter on Tuesday that no one was in danger as a result of the outage, which reportedly lasted several hours.

The Canadian Forces said the ship's technicians restored power, allowing the vessel to head to Belfast for further repairs.

The Halifax-based frigate is participating in Exercise Trident, which involves about 50,000 personnel from NATO allies as they test their ability to operate together in Norway, the North Atlantic and the Baltic Sea.

The power outage comes after a small fire reportedly broke out on HMCS Halifax during exercises off Norway, but no one was injured.