

CTV Atlantic





The movie being shot in Yarmouth, N.S. starring Willem Defoe and Robert Pattinson is bringing more than just attention to the area, it's also providing some much appreciated economic stimulus.

Jeff Bain is co-owner of Heritage Brewery, a small brewing company in Yarmouth. Their suds have been flowing steadily since the movie crew arrived in the town back in March.

"We have noticed our tap accounts at the Rod Grand Hotel and a couple of the smaller eateries around town have increased," says Bain.

Bain got creative and took it upon himself to introduce their craft beer to the crew.

"We filled up six different growlers with our six different beers we had on tap at that point, and I did a hand written note and we included a couple of our t-shirts," says Bain.

The coastal town depends a lot on tourism, and the influx of the cast and crew is helping many local businesses get through the shoulder season.

The movie titled 'The Lighthouse' is being filmed in Cape Forchu, next to the town's original beacon. A temporary lighthouse was built just for the film.

"Our lighthouse is already famous, and this is just going to add to it," says Patti Durkee, of the Friends of the Yarmouth Light Society.

It's difficult to track how many people visit Cape Forchu. The lighthouse itself has a guest book that collects about 10,000 names a year.

Patti Durkee expects those numbers to take a big jump thanks to the movie.

"People have inquired a lot actually, over the internet and Facebook, wondering what's going on," says Durkee.

The Mayor of Yarmouth says the town is already seeing economic benefits.

"We always start to do the baseline with heads in beds, and I understand it's well over 1000, so that's hotel nights, B&B's, all of those pieces. They're going to the seamstresses and eating in the little coffee shops," says Mayor Pam Mood.

That's been good for the books for many small businesses, as they eagerly wait for tourist season to kick into gear.

"We haven't quite gotten into boat territory yet, so the ferry hasn't started," says Crystal Porter, supervisor at the Perky Owl Coffee Shop.

That first ferry of the season is June 8, when the Cat Ferry will round the bend in Cape Forchu.

Filming of 'The Lighthouse' movie is expected to wrap up in early May.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Jonathan MacInnis.