Home no more: Some N.S. homeowners have nowhere to live after post-tropical storm Fiona

Frustration is mounting in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County, where some residents have no place to live, after post-tropical storm Fiona irreparably damaged their homes.

Diana Calder-Boutlier is one of many residents who were impacted by the storm. She has a tarp on the roof as an effort keep water out after shingles were ripped clean off her house.But it wasn’t enough.

“Then we ended up, with no power for weeks, which causes the mould to set in,” says Calder-Boutlier.

Calder-Boutlier says it’s not safe for her family to live there, so they have been couch surfing. Starting in a week, they’ll be staying in an Aibnb, which will cost $4,000 a month. Her insurance will cover it for about a year, so she’s hoping the house will be fixed by then, but she’s not sure that will happen in light of supply and labour shortages.

After trying to get help from the Red Cross, she says she only got a call back three weeks after the storm.

“I think the Red Cross should have been set up day one in the Truro area, there’s a lot of people that just weren’t getting the response from them, me included,” says Calder-Boutlier.

Helping those left homeless by Fiona is now Colchester County’s biggest challenge.

“One of the calls that I had suggested that I could go to Sydney,” says resident Serena Lewis.

Lewis is also out of her home because of the storm.

“I've also been trying to connect with the Red Cross for help finding a place to live with no luck," says Lewis.

Lewis is a grief counselor who helped area residents after the mass shooting. She says the post-Fiona response is falling short.

“I keep asking the question, why are we not coordinating, why is this not trauma informed because this has been a serious, serious loss to a lot of people,” says Lewis.

Lewis says her home will likely not be salvageable, as mould has set in there too.

She wrote a letter to the Red Cross and officials at various levels of government, sharing her concern about the lack of communication and coordination in the post-Fiona response.

One of the reasons the Red Cross is now only taking aid registration by phone is to try to streamline the process.

Bill Lawlor of The Canadian Red Cross acknowledges finding housing for people who need it is challenging, but says they're working on it.

“And each and every day we will continue to build our capacity to provide support and improve support to people who need it most,” says Lawlor.

“I just wish there was more things in place,” says Calder-Boutlier.

Because she knows she, like others, won’t be back home anytime soon.

The Red Cross has announced it's opening a mobile office in Amherst, N.S., to help residents of Cumberland County who may qualify for financial aid. When asked if it would open one in Colchester County, Lawlor would only say it continues to assess where resources are needed.