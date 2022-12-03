Homicide investigation underway in death Elsipogtog First Nation man: RCMP

The New Brunswick RCMP’s Major Crime Unit is investigating a homicide on the Elsipogtog First Nation.

Police responded to reports of an altercation at a home on Main Street in the community around 3:15 p.m. Friday.

When officers arrived, they found a 24-year-old man from the First Nation in medical distress suffering from stab wounds.

Officers gave him first aid until paramedics arrived.

The man was taken to hospital, where police say he died of his injuries.

The RCMP says a person from the First Nation was arrested at the scene, without incident, but was later released.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the man’s exact cause of death.

The RCMP is asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Major Crime Unit at 1-888-506-7267.

Crimestoppers will take anonymous tips at 1-800-222-8477.