Multiple horses in Alberton, P.E.I., have hair cut off tails: RCMP

The Prince Edward Island RCMP is asking for the public’s help after three horses recently had their tail hair cut off.

Officers responded on Monday to a report of a damaged electric fence and the cutting of tails at a property in Union, just outside of Alberton.

Police say the tails were cut on two separate occasions.

A horse that had the hair cut off its tail in P.E.I. is seen in this image. (Courtesy: Brandi Leveque)

The first incident reportedly happened about a week before and the second happened this past weekend.

“Horse tails play a key role in protecting horse from insects, and the loss of a tail can have adverse effects,” said Cpl. Gavin Moore in a Thursday news release from the RCMP.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prince District RCMP at 902-436-9300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

