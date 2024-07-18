ATLANTIC
    • Multiple horses in Alberton, P.E.I., have hair cut off tails: RCMP

    A horse that had the hair cut off its tail near Alberton, P.E.I., is seen in this image. (Courtesy: Brandi Leveque) A horse that had the hair cut off its tail near Alberton, P.E.I., is seen in this image. (Courtesy: Brandi Leveque)
    The Prince Edward Island RCMP is asking for the public’s help after three horses recently had their tail hair cut off.

    Officers responded on Monday to a report of a damaged electric fence and the cutting of tails at a property in Union, just outside of Alberton.

    Police say the tails were cut on two separate occasions.

    A horse that had the hair cut off its tail in P.E.I. is seen in this image. (Courtesy: Brandi Leveque)

    The first incident reportedly happened about a week before and the second happened this past weekend.

    “Horse tails play a key role in protecting horse from insects, and the loss of a tail can have adverse effects,” said Cpl. Gavin Moore in a Thursday news release from the RCMP.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Prince District RCMP at 902-436-9300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

    Horses that had the hair cut off their tails in P.E.I. are seen in this image.

    For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.

