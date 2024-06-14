How dads want to spend their special day in the Maritimes

Father's Day is fast approaching, but for many dads CTV Atlantic spoke to Friday along the Halifax waterfront, most said they prefer to keep it low-key -- at least that's what they said when the camera was on.

And while some are looking forward to spending the day with loved ones, some of the dads were surprised to learn that Sunday is Father's Day.

"I didn't even know it was Father's Day this weekend," said Ian Long who is visiting Halifax from New Jersey with his wife and young son.

When asked how he'd like to spend his special day on Sunday, he was quick to reply.

"Maybe get some seafood," said Long. "Some lobster maybe...That's what you are known for here, right?"

Other dads like Tremel Beals said he prefers to keep it low-key, but he had food on his mind as well, as CTV asked what his ideal Father's Day might look like.

"I'd like to just go out for a nice walk and go out to eat," said Beals. "That's it for me. Nothing too extreme."

Neil Campbell and his son Jake are into auto racing and that's what brought them to Halifax this weekend.

"He's a good dad," said Jake. "Whatever I need he does what he can to get it for me."

When asked what they want for Father's Day, Neil said he was just happy to spend the day with his family.

"We're going to relax after we go racing tonight at the Scotia Speedworld and then we're going to spend the rest of it here in Halifax," said Campbell.

