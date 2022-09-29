Human remains found in water near Skinners Pond, P.E.I.: RCMP

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Many trapped in Florida as Ian heads toward South Carolina

Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through flooded streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped after Hurricane Ian destroyed homes and businesses and left millions in the dark. The destruction began to come into focus a day after Ian made landfall in Florida as one of the strongest hurricanes ever to hit the U.S.

This aerial photo shows damaged boats and structures in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

1 in 4 Ontario farmers contemplated suicide in past 12 months: study

There’s no way around it — Farming is one of the most stressful occupations on the planet. “Seventy six per cent of farmers are self identifying as having moderate to high stress levels. In general, that is much higher stress levels than the general population,” said Ontario Federation of Agriculture President Peggy Brekveld.

Russia to annex more of Ukraine on Friday at the Kremlin

Russia planned to annex more of Ukraine on Friday in an escalation of the seven-month war that was expected to isolate the Kremlin further, draw it more international punishment and bring Ukraine extra military, political and economic support.

  • B.C. warns of drought conditions in multiple regions

    Little to no rainfall over the past five weeks in several areas of British Columbia has prompted a warning from the Ministry of Forests about drought. The ministry says Vancouver Island, the inner south coast and the northeast corner of the provincehave reached the second-most severe level of drought on a five-point rating scale.

    High tide rolls in as a Parks Canada employee looks over the clam bed restoration while on a Salish sea garden tour on Russell Island, a 32-acre Gulf Island National Park near in Salt Spring Island, B.C., Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)

  • Gas prices hit 239.9 in Greater Victoria, smashing records

    Gas prices at some stations in Greater Victoria hit a stunning 239.9 cents per litre for regular fuel on Thursday, marking a new record-high for the region. The previous record was set on June 6, when gas prices reached 234.9 cents at some stations.