Human remains found in water near Skinners Pond, P.E.I.: RCMP

RCMP on Prince Edward Island are investigating the discovery of human remains near Skinners Pond.

Police responded to a report of human remains found in the water approximately 15 kilometres off the shore of Skinners Pond Wharf at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

P.E.I. RCMP say officers have been in contact with RCMP in New Brunswick to investigate whether the remains could be connected to a missing 15-year-old boy. Last month, the teen was reported lost at sea from a fishing vessel in Pointe-Sapin, N.B.

"Again, we have not been able to positively identify the remains yet, but police have been in contact with the family of the missing boy to inform them of the discovery," said Cpl. Travis Gallant of the Prince District RCMP in a news release. "We will continue to share more information as it becomes available."

The investigation is being assisted by a member of the Prince Edward Island coroner's office.