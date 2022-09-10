Hurricane Earl east of N.L. but brings powerful gusts to Avalon Peninsula

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

Environment Canada has posted a wind warning for the Avalon Peninsula as post-tropical storm Earl is expected to pass east of Newfoundland.

The forecaster says the storm is decelerating and expected to largely stay off the shores of eastern Newfoundland, but the agency says the Avalon Peninsula is still forecast to see strong winds.

The wind warning is in effect for the southern Avalon Peninsula and St. John's and vicinity, with gusts potentially reaching 110 kilometres per hour over exposed areas.

Rain is expected to be heavy at times and Environment Canada predicts it may cause road shoulder erosion, localized flooding and hazardous driving conditions.

Forecasts predict rainfall rates could be as high as 10 to 20 millimetres per hour, with total rainfall amounts of 50 to 90 millimetres expected.

Ocean swells from Earl will continue on Sunday along the coasts of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland, creating higher than normal water levels and large waves.

In addition, hurricane force winds will affect the southern Grand Banks on Saturday night, weakening to gale force by Sunday morning.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 10, 2022.