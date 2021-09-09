ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Hurricane Larry is on track to sweep across eastern Newfoundland on Friday, bringing waves, rain and possibly coastal flooding.

Tropical storm watches are in effect from the eastern part of the Burin Peninsula to St. Shott's and from northwestern Cape St. Francis to the Bonavista Peninsula.

Hurricane watches are in effect from northern Cape Race to Cape St. Francis.

Environment Canada says Larry will quickly downgrade into a post-tropical storm once it gets over the colder Canadian waters and cause heavy rainfall of up to 50 millimetres as it tracks though the area.

The agency adds that the region could experience hurricane-force winds of up to 130 kilometres per hour.

Premier Andrew Furey is set to hold a storm-preparation announcement at 12:30 p.m. local time.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2021.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.