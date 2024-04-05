'I wasn't expecting that': Spring storm not welcome in Moncton

A single vehicle crash in Riverview, N.B., downed a telephone pole with a transformer on it, knocking out power in the area.

Riverview Fire and Rescue Deputy Chief John Malloy said the crash occurred around 7 a.m. on Coverdale Road.

"Wires were live when we arrived and actually on fire. So, we had to wait until NB Power arrived to make sure everything was safe to proceed," said Malloy.

Malloy said one person was injured and was taken from the scene by an Ambulance New Brunswick crew.

He wasn't aware of the extent of the driver's injuries.

"The roads were slushy at the time. I don't know if that played a factor into it or not, but let's say that you could believe that it might have had something to do with it," said Malloy.

NB Power spokesperson D’Arcy Walsh said approximately 800 customers were affected.

"Restoration efforts are underway and we anticipate all impacted customers will be restored around 3:00 p.m. today," said Walsh in an email.

Despite the overnight and morning snowfall, schools were open in the Greater Moncton area on Friday.

Schools were closed in the northern part of the province and snowfall warnings for the region remained in effect as of late Friday afternoon.

Snowfall amounts of up to 20 cm are expected in parts of northern New Brunswick on Friday.

A Maritime Hockey League playoff game between Miramichi and Edmundston at the Centre Jean Daigle in Edmundston was postponed due to poor weather and road conditions.

Back in Moncton, people were less than impressed by the April snow storm.

Winnipeg resident Christina Nino was in the city for a mini-vacation before heading to a conference in Fredericton next week.

"It seems like the winter was chasing us. We were expecting it to be a bit warmer than Winnipeg, usually Winnipeg is the cold spot in Canada, but we were a bit disappointed to find this," said Nino. "In the end, it's nice to see winter in the Atlantic provinces."

Trent Gallant said the spring storm was horrible.

"It sucks. I mean, I like the sun. We had a horrible, well, not bad winter, but it's so cold in the winter, right? You want the heat. You want the warm weather."

Mael Houyau just returned home to Moncton.

"It's really bad. I wasn't expecting that," said Houyau. "I was in Montreal for two weeks and I was like, 'OK, I'm going to be back in Moncton. It's going to be summer, maybe?' It is not."

Ron Gaudet recently moved back to New Brunswick from Ontario.

"It's New Brunswick weather. It's Maritime weather. It's going to come and it's going to go. This will be gone in three days, then back to nice weather," said Gaudet.

By early afternoon the rain had intensified in Moncton and much of the snow had disappeared.

Moncton Airport is reporting 18 cm fallen, but it has likely melted and compacted on the ground to less than that.

Bathurst is seeing at least 15 cm, with snow still falling.

Miramichi is seeing around 15 cm, and snow is still falling in the area.

The wet, chilly weather won't be sticking around however.

Monday's forecast for Moncton is sunny with a high of 12 C.

According to CTV Meteorologist Kalin Mitchell, the viewing conditions for the eclipse on Monday are still on track to be ideal.

