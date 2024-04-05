'I wasn't expecting that': Spring storm not welcome in Moncton
A single vehicle crash in Riverview, N.B., downed a telephone pole with a transformer on it, knocking out power in the area.
Riverview Fire and Rescue Deputy Chief John Malloy said the crash occurred around 7 a.m. on Coverdale Road.
"Wires were live when we arrived and actually on fire. So, we had to wait until NB Power arrived to make sure everything was safe to proceed," said Malloy.
Malloy said one person was injured and was taken from the scene by an Ambulance New Brunswick crew.
He wasn't aware of the extent of the driver's injuries.
"The roads were slushy at the time. I don't know if that played a factor into it or not, but let's say that you could believe that it might have had something to do with it," said Malloy.
NB Power spokesperson D’Arcy Walsh said approximately 800 customers were affected.
"Restoration efforts are underway and we anticipate all impacted customers will be restored around 3:00 p.m. today," said Walsh in an email.
Despite the overnight and morning snowfall, schools were open in the Greater Moncton area on Friday.
Schools were closed in the northern part of the province and snowfall warnings for the region remained in effect as of late Friday afternoon.
Snowfall amounts of up to 20 cm are expected in parts of northern New Brunswick on Friday.
A Maritime Hockey League playoff game between Miramichi and Edmundston at the Centre Jean Daigle in Edmundston was postponed due to poor weather and road conditions.
Back in Moncton, people were less than impressed by the April snow storm.
Winnipeg resident Christina Nino was in the city for a mini-vacation before heading to a conference in Fredericton next week.
"It seems like the winter was chasing us. We were expecting it to be a bit warmer than Winnipeg, usually Winnipeg is the cold spot in Canada, but we were a bit disappointed to find this," said Nino. "In the end, it's nice to see winter in the Atlantic provinces."
Trent Gallant said the spring storm was horrible.
"It sucks. I mean, I like the sun. We had a horrible, well, not bad winter, but it's so cold in the winter, right? You want the heat. You want the warm weather."
Mael Houyau just returned home to Moncton.
"It's really bad. I wasn't expecting that," said Houyau. "I was in Montreal for two weeks and I was like, 'OK, I'm going to be back in Moncton. It's going to be summer, maybe?' It is not."
Ron Gaudet recently moved back to New Brunswick from Ontario.
"It's New Brunswick weather. It's Maritime weather. It's going to come and it's going to go. This will be gone in three days, then back to nice weather," said Gaudet.
By early afternoon the rain had intensified in Moncton and much of the snow had disappeared.
Moncton Airport is reporting 18 cm fallen, but it has likely melted and compacted on the ground to less than that.
Bathurst is seeing at least 15 cm, with snow still falling.
Miramichi is seeing around 15 cm, and snow is still falling in the area.
The wet, chilly weather won't be sticking around however.
Monday's forecast for Moncton is sunny with a high of 12 C.
According to CTV Meteorologist Kalin Mitchell, the viewing conditions for the eclipse on Monday are still on track to be ideal.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING NYC shaken by earthquake, aftershocks possible
An earthquake shook the densely populated New York City metropolitan area Friday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said, with residents across the Northeast reporting rumbling in a region where people are unaccustomed to feeling the ground move.
LIVE Amber Alert: Air 1, search and rescue teams called to look for missing B.C. infant
B.C. RCMP have released an updated description of the woman who allegedly abducted a three-month-old boy while crews continue to search for the child by land and air.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he created
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
Millions in funding coming for homebuilding innovation initiatives, Trudeau says
The federal government intends to earmark more than $600 million in the upcoming budget for a series of new homebuilding innovation efforts aimed at scaling-up the development of modular and prefabricated homes in Canada.
'This is a pattern': Regina father and 5 children left on street after public housing eviction
A Regina father and his five children have been left homeless after being evicted from a government housing unit on Wednesday after several noise complaints.
Former Trump officials are among the most vocal opponents of returning him to the White House
As Donald Trump seeks the presidency for a third time, he is being vigorously opposed by a vocal contingent of former officials who are stridently warning against his return to power and offering dire predictions for the country and the rule of law if his campaign succeeds.
Laundry pods recalled over risk of exposure to harmful chemicals
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled various items this week, including laundry pods, kids' bike seats, sausages and area rugs.
Ex-Hydro-Quebec worker accused of spying for China pleads not guilty to new charges
A former employee of Quebec's hydro utility who is accused of spying on behalf of China has pleaded not guilty to additional charges.
'Plan for the worst': Eclipse viewings expected to put pressure on cellphone networks
With Monday's solar eclipse expected to draw tens of thousands to regions along the path of totality in Eastern Canada, major cellphone and internet providers say they're ready to handle a surge in wireless traffic in those areas.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
'Quite remarkable': More than 4,000 people have expressed interest in $10 land plots in small-town Ontario
A small town in northeastern Ontario is being inundated with interest after announcing a program that would see plots of land for new home builds being offered for as low as $10 along with a five-year property tax break.
-
More than $12M spent policing demonstrations in Toronto since October: TPS
More than $12 million has been spent policing protests across the city since October, the Toronto Police Service said Friday.
-
Ontario to lose enough energy to power half of Toronto during Monday's eclipse, minister says
Officials in Ontario are expecting a significant drop in power — enough to supply energy to half the city of Toronto — as a rare total solar eclipse casts its shadow over the province on Monday.
Calgary
-
Brand new junior high school to be built in Brooks, Alta.
Residents in the town of Brooks will soon be seeing a new junior high school to replace their existing institution, which is more than 70 years old.
-
WHL expected to introduce 14-year-old Calgary defenceman Landon DuPont as exceptional status player Monday
The Western Hockey League is expected to announce the designation of 14-year-old defenceman Landon DuPont as its next exceptional status player at a Monday press conference.
-
Alberta's second grid alert in 2 days leads to rolling blackouts
The Alberta Electric System Operator issued another grid alert on Friday, the second in the past two days, and ENMAX says it led them to shut down power to a number of Calgary communities.
Edmonton
-
Grid alert results in temporary outages for thousands of Edmontonians
Thousands of Edmonton residents were briefly left in the dark on Friday morning as a result of rotating outages.
-
Street sweeping begins Monday, Edmonton issues parking ban reminder
Edmonton is set to begin spring street sweeping on April 8 to clear away gravel and other debris left over from winter.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Morning snow, weekend warming
A snowy start to the day in the Edmonton area and across much of central and north-central Alberta.
Montreal
-
Still tens of thousands without power after snowfall in Quebec
There are 50,020 customers without electricity after major snowfall in Quebec.
-
Montreal public health warns of overdoses linked to alleged counterfeit Dilaudid use
Montreal public health is calling for vigilance after a recent death and several overdoses linked to the alleged consumption of hydromorphone, better known under the brand name Dilaudid.
-
Quebec app helps amateur astronomers watch the eclipse
Amateur astronomers or one-time eclipse enthusiasts can now use a new bilingual app to ensure they get the best experience on April 8.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Eastway Tank, owner plead guilty in 2022 explosion that killed 6 at Ottawa business
Eastway Tank and its owner, Neil Greene, have pleaded guilty to charges in connection to an explosion that killed six people at an Ottawa business more than two years ago.
-
Ottawa student transport driver facing sexual assault charges
A 52-year-old student transportation driver is facing charges following an investigation into an alleged sexual assault in a van in Ottawa.
-
Ottawa gets $37.5 million for making 'substantial progress' towards housing targets
The city of Ottawa is receiving $37.5 million in provincial funding under Ontario's Building Faster Fund for making "substantial progress" towards its housing goals in 2023. The city reached 93 per cent of its housing target in 2023.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING McNorgan found guilty in death of 8-year-old Girl Guide and injuries to seven others
Petronella McNorgan has been found guilty of one count of criminal negligence causing death and seven counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.
-
Manslaughter charge laid in death of Malik Edwards
A 47-year-old man has been charged with one count of manslaughter after a fight in downtown London on March 28.
-
Unemployment rate dips in London
London's unemployment rate rose a full half a per cent in March. It now sits at 6.4 per cent compared to February.
Barrie
-
Woman, 18, facing second-degree murder charge in Orillia man's death granted bail
An 18-year-old woman facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with the death of an Orillia man in December walked out of a Barrie courthouse on Thursday morning.
-
Knife-wielding teen sought in Essa Township convenience store robbery
Police are actively seeking the public's help in identifying a young suspect involved in an armed robbery at a convenience store in Essa Township.
-
Criminal investigation in downtown Barrie stemmed from false tip, police say
Police say an investigation into criminal activity early Thursday morning in Barrie stemmed from a tip that has since turned out to be inaccurate information.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault drug bust leads to arrest, charges, $80K in seized drugs
A Sault drug bust last weekend has resulted in the seizure of $80,000 in suspected drugs, including fentanyl and cocaine, along with an arrest, police say.
-
Millions in funding coming for homebuilding innovation initiatives, Trudeau says
The federal government intends to earmark more than $600 million in the upcoming budget for a series of new homebuilding innovation efforts aimed at scaling-up the development of modular and prefabricated homes in Canada.
-
Community near Sudbury is short $3M in reserve funds
Residents of Markstay-Warren, a community just east of Sudbury, were brought up to speed on their municipality’s financial situation during a special council meeting Thursday evening.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Education minister slams WRDSB eclipse reversal
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the Waterloo Region District School Board’s abrupt decision to close schools Monday during the solar eclipse is “entirely unacceptable.”
-
Dog killed, woman seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Cambridge
A 49-year-old woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Cambridge.
-
Vehicle drives into Kitchener home
A vehicle slammed into a home in a Kitchener neighbourhood on Friday morning.
Windsor
-
Road closures planned during solar eclipse in Essex County
Essex County OPP are informing the public about several road closures planned for the solar eclipse due to the influx of people in the region.
-
Windsor’s unemployment rate dips to second highest in Canada
The unemployment rate in Windsor was the second highest in Canada last month, according to Statistics Canada.
-
Free solar eclipse glasses available on Sunday
Solar eclipse glasses have been a hot commodity in Windsor-Essex as the big day approaches.
Winnipeg
-
New health-care centre coming to downtown Winnipeg
A new health-care centre will be built at the site of Portage Place in downtown Winnipeg.
-
Province introduces bills targeting organized crime
The Manitoba government is sharing details on two bills designed to reduce crime and increase safety.
-
Nightclub owner’s appeal to keep liquor license denied
A Winnipeg nightclub owner’s appeal to keep his liquor service license has been denied by the Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Authority (LGCA).
Regina
-
A Sask. man found injured hours after RCMP failed to complete requested wellness check has died
A Saskatchewan man who RCMP were supposed to perform a wellness check on, but never did, has died, prompting an investigation from the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT).
-
'This is a pattern': Regina father and 5 children left on street after public housing eviction
A Regina father and his five children have been left homeless after being evicted from a government housing unit on Wednesday after several noise complaints.
-
Sask. invests $530,000 into short line rail infrastructure
The provincial government announced an investment of $530,000 for the province’s 13 short line railways on Friday.
Saskatoon
-
A Sask. man found injured hours after RCMP failed to complete requested wellness check has died
A Saskatchewan man who RCMP were supposed to perform a wellness check on, but never did, has died, prompting an investigation from the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT).
-
Sask. woman arrested after another woman was stabbed
A 44-year-old Sask. woman was arrested and charged after a 56-year-old woman was stabbed shortly before 12 a.m. Friday.
-
'I'm frustrated': Sask. government cuts ties with legal clinic, CLASSIC
The Saskatchewan government has cut ties with an organization that provides free legal help to those living in poverty.
Vancouver
-
LIVE
LIVE Amber Alert: Air 1, search and rescue teams called to look for missing B.C. infant
B.C. RCMP have released an updated description of the woman who allegedly abducted a three-month-old boy while crews continue to search for the child by land and air.
-
Family of B.C. boy who survived near-drowning struggling to access provincial funding
Nearly one year after three-year-old Rya Hope nearly drowned in Cultus Lake, his family is tangled in provincial funding bureaucracy while paying out-of-pocket for his medical expenses.
-
Current Vancouver city councillor wins B.C. NDP nomination
A current Vancouver city councillor has won the B.C. NDP nomination for a provincial riding after the environment minister announced he will not run again.
Vancouver Island
-
LIVE
LIVE Amber Alert: Air 1, search and rescue teams called to look for missing B.C. infant
B.C. RCMP have released an updated description of the woman who allegedly abducted a three-month-old boy while crews continue to search for the child by land and air.
-
Rescue effort to save stranded B.C. orca calf could occur next week, says chief
Ehattesaht First Nation Chief Simon John says a highly orchestrated attempt to rescue a killer whale calf stranded in a Vancouver Island lagoon could happen as early as next week.
-
Man arrested after exposing himself to 12-year-old girl on Victoria bus, police say
Plainclothes police officers in Victoria arrested a 65-year-old man last week after he allegedly exposed himself to a 12-year-old girl on a transit bus.
Kelowna
-
2 men injured after 'road rage' incident with Dodge Ram driver, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
-
Unstable nearby construction site forces evacuation of apartment in Kelowna, B.C.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
-
Kelowna man shot dead inside his auto shop, family says
A man was fatally shot in Kelowna on Wednesday, according to his sister, during an incident Mounties had been tight-lipped about.