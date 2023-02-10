Ice thickness testing in Halifax area reveals no lakes, ponds are safe to be on

The municipality checks 70 lakes and ponds each year beginning when ice starts to form. Staff have tested 29 sites in the last three days and none of them have been deemed safe. The municipality checks 70 lakes and ponds each year beginning when ice starts to form. Staff have tested 29 sites in the last three days and none of them have been deemed safe.

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U.S. jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast

A U.S. military fighter jet shot down an unknown object flying off the coast of Alaska on Friday on orders from U.S. President Joe Biden, White House officials said. The object was flying at about 40,000 feet and posed a 'reasonable threat' to the safety of civilian flights.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island