Freezing rain created an icy mess across the Maritimes Friday, leading to widespread school closures and a number of collisions.

All schools were closed in New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island, while most schools were closed in Nova Scotia. Schools in the Halifax Regional Centre for Education delayed opening by two hours.

Police in all three provinces were warning motorists about icy road conditions and asking them to adjust their driving.

One vehicle ended up on its side in the ditch along Ridge Road in Wolfville Ridge, N.S. early Friday. Emergency crews responded to the crash before 7 a.m. but no serious injuries were reported.

In Trenton, N.S., the roads proved even too icy for a Public Works salt truck, which slid down Hampson Street and overturned at the bottom of Main Street, spilling salt all over the road around 9:30 a.m.

Main Street was closed from Forge to High streets for a few hours while crews cleaned up the mess. It reopened later Friday morning.

The 59-year-old driver wasn’t injured.

Pictures posted on social media showed another salt truck overturned in a ditch in the Great Village, N.S., area.

The weather also caused delays at airports across the region and forced the Halifax Mooseheads to postpone its home game against the Acadie-Bathurst Titan.