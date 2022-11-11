In Pictures: Remembrance Day across the Maritimes

Remembrance Day services were held across the Maritimes Friday. Here is a look at the ceremonies around the region.

A large crowd gathers for a Remembrance Day service at Grand Parade in Halifax on Nov. 11, 2022. (Sarah Plowman/CTV Atlantic)

Memorial Cross Mother Charlotte Smith, right, is assisted by Chief Petty Officer Second Class Lynn Cassidy at Remembrance Day ceremonies at Grand Parade in Halifax on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Her son Pte. Nathan Smith was killed in Afghanistan in April 2002 along with three other soldiers. They were the first Canadians to die in the war. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)

