HALIFAX -- A 35-year-old man from Indian Brook, N.S. is facing child pornography and sexual touching charges after being arrested by RCMP on Friday.

Indian Brook RCMP says on June 11, officers began an investigation following a report of a man possessing child pornography.

Later that day, police say they arrested Randall Colby Sack, 35, at a home in Indian Brook without incident.

Sack is scheduled to appear in Shubenacadie Provincial Court on June 17 for the following charges:

Possession of Child Pornography

Making Child Pornography

Sexual Interference

Invitation to Sexual Touching

Police remind the public that in Nova Scotia, it is mandatory for citizens to report suspected child pornography, and failing to report suspicious activity and materials could result in penalties similar to failure to report child abuse set out in the Child and Family Services Act.

Anyone who suspects offences of child porngoraphy or encounters child pornography material or recordings should report them to their local police or Canada's National tipline for reporting online sexual exploitation of children at www.cybertip.ca.