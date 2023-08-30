Inmates in Newfoundland jail say they feel hopeless, alone and increasingly unwell

Her Majesty's Penitentiary, a minimum security penitentiary in St. John's, NL, overlooks Quidi Vidi Lake on June 9, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly Her Majesty's Penitentiary, a minimum security penitentiary in St. John's, NL, overlooks Quidi Vidi Lake on June 9, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

LIVE

LIVE | Hurricane Idalia unleashes fury on Florida

Hurricane Idalia made landfall on Florida's west coast as a catastrophic Category 3 storm on Wednesday and unleashed life-threatening storm surges and rainfall across an area that has never before received such pummelling.

Makatla Ritchter wades through flood waters after having to evacuate her home when the flood waters from Hurricane Idalia inundated it on Aug. 30, 2023 in Tarpon Springs, Fla. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island