Fire officials are investigating after a body was found inside a burning home in DeSable, P.E.I.

The RCMP and fire crews responded to the home around 11:55 p.m. Sunday.

Firefighters found the body of a 58-year-old man inside the home.

Police say the man, who was the homeowner, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for an autopsy.

Police have not released the man’s identity or cause of death.

The home was destroyed in the blaze.

The P.E.I. fire marshal’s office is investigating the fire.