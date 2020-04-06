ROTHESAY, N.B. -- Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fatal house fire in Rothesay, N.B., over the weekend.

It happened early Sunday morning on Bartlett Road.

One person was killed while three others were able to escape the building with relatively minor injuries.

Officials say fighting fires is now even more challenging, in the age of COVID-19.

"It's one of those things in our business, even though we're in the times we are with social distancing, it becomes a challenge," said Dan McCoy, the deputy chief of the Kennebecasis Valley Fire Department. "We have a job to do and we need to do that job -- and sometimes working close together is what it is."

The name of the victim has not been released. The Canadian Red Cross is assisting the family with food and temporary lodging.