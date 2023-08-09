'It came back to life.' Trees scarred by vandals recovering in historic Halifax park

People check out a damaged tree at the Halifax Public Gardens on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lyndsay Armstrong) People check out a damaged tree at the Halifax Public Gardens on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lyndsay Armstrong)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island